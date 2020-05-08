Chinese scientists analyzed the sperm of men infected with Covid-19 and 16 percent tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in their semen.

Chinese researchers who analyzed the sperm of men infected with Covid-19 found that a minimal part of them had the new coronavirus in their semen, which opens up a small chance that the disease could be sexually transmitted, scientists said Thursday.

A study, conducted by doctors from the Shangqiu Municipal Hospital in China of 38 men hospitalized with the disease, found that six of them or the 16 percent tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in their semen.

The researchers noted that although the findings were preliminary and they were based only on a small number of infected men, it is necessary to investigate to see if sexual transmission could play a role in the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“More studies with detailed information are needed on virus clearance, survival time, and semen concentration, ”the team wrote in a study published in the JAMA Network Open.

“If it could be proven that SARS-CoV-2 can be sexually transmitted (…) that could be an important part of prevention,” they said, “especially considering the fact that SARS-CoV-2 was detected in the semen of recovering patients“

Independent experts said that the findings were interesting But they should be viewed with caution and in the context of other small studies that have not found the new coronavirus in semen.

A previous small study of 12 Covid-19 patients in China in February and March found that all of them tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 in semen samples.

Allan Pacey, professor of andrology at the University of Sheffield in Great Britain, stated that the studies should not be considered conclusive, as there were some technical difficulties to analyze the semen for viruses. He added that the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in sperm did not show whether it is active and capable of causing infection.

“However, it should not surprise us if the virus that causes Covid-19 is found in the semen of some men, as this has been demonstrated with many other viruses such as Ebola and Zika.” (Rts)