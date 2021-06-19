Semar’s smaller boat sinks in Playa del Carmen

CARMEN BEACH

Before him high swell because of the bad weather that is currently in the Caribbean Sea, a smaller vessel of the Mexican Navy (Semar) had an incident while performing work on sargassum containment barriers.

It may interest you: Semar expects little arrival of sargassum in 2021

According to information from Semar, the incident was of a smaller IMEMSA-type vessel that was supporting the containment barriersIt was not a proper sargasso boat “.

In social networks, at first it was mentioned that the incident was last Wednesday 16 of the current one, where it is mentioned that it had been a Sargacera, which had sunk due to the recent storm.

Faced with the sinking of this smaller vessel, the protocols to support the crew that were never at risk were activated, or injured naval personnel.

The Secretariat of the Navy-Navy of Mexico, through the Captaincy of the Port of Playa del Carmen, asked all marine traffic in the area, to take extreme precautions, in view of the dangerous conditions of the waves that are had by the storm.

* brc