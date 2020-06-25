In the transition to clean energy Mexico would go a long way with the nationalization of lithium, suggested the head of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat). Currently our territory has one of the largest reserves of this mineral in the world, which is used for the manufacture of batteries in different electronic devices, including electric cars.

We also recommend: Governor wants Elon Musk to produce his Tesla in Guanajuato

The head of the Semarnat, Victor Manuel Toledo Manzur, proposed that Mexico should nationalize lithium in the territory, and create a public company in charge of manufacturing electric cars:

“Mexico also has lithium, a lot of Lithium in Sonora, and because we are promoting, we hope to achieve it, that the government nationalizes the resources of Lithium and does not let it, because Chinese and English companies are already entering and that lithium is nationalized, and that the government creates a company, it may even be public-private, but the government controls the use of lithium, “he said.

Since the end of last year, Semarnat has been promoting this proposal, which would help make the country a powerhouse in clean energy.

“The idea of ​​electric cars is already an issue that must be addressed by the government of both Mexico City and by the federal government and the rest of the governments. I can very cautiously tell you that we are beginning to consider the possibility of our country doing applied research so that our country (and indeed the public sector) has the possibility of starting to create Mexican electric cars generated by Mexican intelligence with technology. Mexican and with the Mexican deposits. ”

The head of the secretariat made these statements during the forum “Post Covid, Post Neoliberalism, The Pandemic and the Future of Latin America” ​​that was part of the UNAM Webinar.