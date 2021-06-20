Semar gives medical support to two people in Baja California and BCS

BAJA CALIFORNIA.

Personnel assigned to the Second Naval Region (RN-2), based in Ensenada, Baja California, as well as to the Naval Sector of Los Cabos, Baja California Sur (NAVCAB) of the Secretariat of Navy-Navy of Mexico (Semar) carried out, in two different actions, the maritime and air rescue of two people with serious health problems.

The first action was carried out when personnel from the Naval Search, Rescue and Maritime Surveillance Station (ENSAR) in Ensenada received a request for support from the crew of a shrimp vessel to rescue a male crew member with symptoms. of acute myocardial pre-infarction, in the vicinity of Isla Coronado, Baja California.

Therefore, immediately, a Panther-type helicopter was ordered to take off with naval health personnel and members of the ENSAR, who carried out aerial extraction maneuvers by means of a basket to successfully rescue the crew from the ship’s deck. to the helicopter, to later transfer him safely to the facilities of this Naval Command, where he was taken through an RN-2 ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Photo: special

Similarly, at NAVCAB, ENSAR personnel rescued a 60-year-old woman with hypertension and shortness of breath, in the vicinity of “El balconcito” beach, in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur.

To this end, in response to an emergency call from the catamaran-type vessel “PAPILLON 3” and with the aim of safeguarding human life at sea, NAVCAB ordered the immediate departure of a Defender-type vessel attached to the ENSAR Los Cabos with personnel on board, who upon arrival at the area of ​​operation carried out the medical evacuation of the crew member, transferring her to the dock of the Naval Sector, where she was later taken to a local hospital to receive specialized medical attention.

It should be noted that, during operations, the corresponding health security protocols were prioritized.