Semar and Conapesca secure lobster traps

MEXICO CITY

In two inspection and surveillance actions, federal fisheries officials from the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (CONAPESCA) in coordination with elements of the Mexican Navy-Navy Secretariat (SEMAR), managed to secure lobster traps and release more than a thousand specimens , in addition to 75 kilograms of queen conch.

During the period from June 4 to July 13, 965 irregular traps and 1,646 specimens of red lobster have been secured, this being the largest assurance of illegal lobster traps that has been recorded in the municipality of Ensenada and that unfortunately affects their reproductive process .

The first recorded action took place in the vicinity of Isla Todo Santos, in the area known as Rincón de Ballenas, in Ensenada Bay, in the state of Baja California.

At the site, 586 artisanal traps for the illegal capture of red lobster were retained in a precautionary manner and 1,22 red lobster specimens were released, 33 of them were females in an advanced reproductive process.

It was during a tour that some buoys tied to abandoned traps were observed, which when inspected contained live species of lobster.

Therefore, it was determined that these artifacts or cages did not have the specifications established in NOM-006-PESC-1993 and the precautionary retention of said cages was carried out by Conapesca.

Federal authorities returned all organisms to their natural habitat.

This species is in the closed season, which began on February 16 and ends on September 15.

The second action took place in the place known as the Mahahual-Río Indio coastal road, in the state of Quintana Roo.

The report from SEMAR and Conapesca officials indicates that 75 kilograms of queen conch were secured during land inspection and surveillance.

It was in the beach area where the operational personnel of both units detected a smaller boat with four crew members that did not carry a license plate.

Near the shore, illegal fishermen caught wind of federal authorities and fled out to sea, leaving a sack containing approximately 75 kilograms of queen conch pulp on the beach.

This mollusk is currently under a capture ban based on the agreement that was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation dated July 19, 2017.

In both cases, the articles and product were insured to later carry out the legal procedures and make them available to the corresponding authority.

jcs