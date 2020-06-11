This printer fits in the palm of your hand, and can print on many surfaces

Technology has advanced a lot in recent years, and so much so that now we can have devices of a tiny size, but they have enormous utility. And the clearest example is smartphones, which fit in the palm of the hand, but allow us to perform a thousand and one tasks with them, despite their small size.

Now, we are going to talk about another device that also fits in the palm of your hand, but that has a very different function. It is a portable printer, and it’s one of the smallest in the world, Let’s take a look!

This is Selpic P1, one of the smallest printers you can find

Yes, this Selpic P1 is a printer that fits in the palm of your hand, and, as you can see, it’s the size that a pen can be, something that we find quite interesting and that makes it extremely transportable, literally, you can take it anywhere you want.

Well, this device has a battery that allows it to last 3 hours of operation, and print up to 90 A4 pages, which seems to me enough if we consider that we are dealing with a device that is the size of a pen.

If you are wondering how it is capable of printing, the answer is that it has an advanced liquid ink system that is capable of capture photos of up to 600 DPI, and also, what is printed, is resistant to wear, something that happens instantly, without the need to wait or let the design rest. In addition, according to the manufacturer, it is capable of printing on more surfaces than paper, such as metal, wood, plastic or even leather, so you can even customize clothing.

With these virtues, the Selpc P1 is ideal for, for example, customizing clothes, backpacks and more objects with logos or custom designs in a simple way and very original. Also, as we will see later, it is not an especially expensive device.

The options that this device gives us to customize the prints are quite a few, since by downloading the mobile application –Available in both iOS and Android– or the program for PC or Mac and load the design you want to print and then start applying it to the surface you want.

This Selpic P1 is an Indiegogo project that is currently in the process of financing, which allows you to buy one of these devices for a lower price than the original, and receive this product at home. To give you an idea, it is a device whose retail price will be 199 euros, and which you can get for only 99 euros, so from our point of view, it is quite worth acquiring it now. Although, yes, keep in mind that it is a limited offer to the first 500 units.

