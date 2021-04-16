Selling the iPhone without a charger positively impacted the environment

Manzana published its environmental report where it reports on the progress in reducing emissions. The document of more than 100 pages offers a broad overview of the sustainability programs technology and a point that draws attention is related to iPhone 12 charger.

In a decision initially criticized and now emulated by other companies, Apple did not include the charger in the iPhone 12 box. The strategy not only aimed at reducing costsbut to protect the environment. The presence of a power adapter not only implies waste, but also those derived from the packaging and distribution of the iPhone.

According to the report, the main axis to reduce the carbon footprint to zero is the design of the products. Apple reduced the amount of materials to make devices, something that positively impacts transportation processes, energy processing and the scrap generated.

Apple mentions the benefits of eliminating the charger in the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Series 6 box, a strategy that will continue to be replicated.

«In 2020, the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Series 6 devices shipped without power adapters in the box. The change allowed for smaller and lighter packaging. It also allowed us to put up to 70 percent more products on a shipping pallet, which, in turn, helps reduce the emissions associated with transportation. “

Not include the power adapter too eliminated the need to use large amounts of plastic and zinc. According to Apple, chargers are the products that require the most use of these materials. In total the company 861,000 tons of copper, plastic and tin were saved with this decision.

Not including the charger with the iPhone 12 generated controversy and a fine for Apple

Apple’s environmental report covers fiscal year 2020 and will serve to clear up the doubts of analysts and consumer protection authorities. At the time, the decision not to include a charger in the iPhone box was well received by environmentalists, although not by analysts.

This group assured that the main reason had to do not with the environment, but with the reduction of costs to offset the impact of 5G. For its part, the Government of Brazil accused Apple of violating the Consumer Defense Code and forced her to include it in the iPhone 12 box for failing to demonstrate environmental benefits.

Procon-SP, the Brazilian consumer protection organization, fined those from Cupertino $ 2 million for refusing to include the charger. According to Procon, power adapters should be available to consumers on request.

“It is inconsistent to sell the device without the charger, without reviewing the value of the product and without presenting a plan for collecting old devices, recycling, etc.” said the Brazilian organization. According to Procon, the carbon savings claim is not supported by facts and appears to be a cost saving measure for Apple.

The 2021 environment report can be an important document in responding to the allegations. Regardless of the positive impact it has on the environment, it would be childish to think that this decision was made solely for the purpose of reducing carbon emissions.

