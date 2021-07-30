Selling pressure in China seems exaggerated and this creates opportunities, according to Fidelity International

fidelitychina2

Key points

The goal of the recent regulatory surge is to encourage sustainable business growth and reduce social inequalities.

Despite policy hurdles in some sectors, China it continues to shape itself to achieve more than acceptable GDP growth over the next decade, while its middle class should continue to grow and increase its purchasing power with the reduction of income gaps.

For the long-term investors looking for undervalued companies, the sales surge has created good opportunities, especially among companies whose growth trajectories remain intact.

The areas that are most in tune with the government’s long-term objectives are the green energy, semiconductors, new infrastructure, electric vehicle supply chains and advanced manufacturing.

When it comes to the sectors that face heightened surveillance by the authorities, we tend to approach them from the fundamentals, focusing on companies that have more sustainable business models or greater pricing power.

FF China Consumer Fund: The long-term goals of these policies will have a number of positive implications, long-term – and more sustainable – catalysts that will support consumption across China.

Shares of many Chinese companies have seen sharp declines in recent days, after the publication of a new regulatory framework that is more demanding than expected for training providers fueled fears that regulatory uncertainties in the corporate sector in China would worsen. China.

At first glance, the market shake is understandable given the severity of the regulators’ actions, which effectively threaten to end private after-school training services as a for-profit activity.

For some investors, the measures against the after-school education sector fueled fear of a catastrophic scenario that would unleash widespread and suffocating regulatory pressure across broad swaths of the Chinese economy.

But nevertheless, Fidelity think that some of these concerns are being exaggerated and it is necessary to see things in perspective. Regulatory interventions in China are not new.

What is different this time is how the economic variables of a particular sector, private after-school training services for primary and secondary school students in key curricular subjects, were specifically put into focus.

These measures came as a surprise, but the issues they seek to address are a well-known national concern in China: how to reduce financial burdens on households to help boost the nation’s battered birth rate.

The education has become known in China as one of the “big three obstacles” (along with housing and healthcare), whose costs have run rampant in recent years and have placed a heavy burden on new parents.

Thus, the values ​​related to education, real estate and health have taken the worst part in the sales wave. Technological values ​​have also been affected, but we consider that a separate issue.

Technological values ​​have also been affected, but we consider that a separate issue. China’s largest and most dynamic Internet and technology companies have come under scrutiny from the authorities where their new and changing business models may have led to enormous economic leverage within a regulatory framework that was necessarily evolving in parallel with the sector

Opportunities arise

For the long-term investors Looking for undervalued companies, the often indiscriminate sales we’ve seen in recent days have created good opportunities to find bargains, especially among companies whose growth trajectories remain intact.

At Fidelity they believe that the ultimate goal of the recent regulatory surge is to encourage sustainable growth and advance social equality.

Despite policy hurdles in some sectors, China is still shaping up to achieve more than acceptable GDP growth over the next decade, while its middle class should continue to grow and increase its purchasing power as income gaps narrow. .

Interview with Paras Anand -CIO Asia Pacific- and Victoria Mio -Director of Asian equities-

Has the education sector ceased to be an investment option?

” The economic variables of some parts of China’s private education sector have been completely transformed. For example, the authorities now force certain areas of training services to be non-profit. On the other hand, we see a profound mismatch in prices, to the point that some training companies are trading below their net cash. There is no blanket ban against education services and some of these companies are trying to adapt by changing their business models.

The market has taken the news on education policy and extrapolated the possible implications to other sectors of the “new economy”. Is it a sensible appraisal?

“What seems clear to us is that improving people’s quality of life and well-being is the primary goal. China is trying to redraw its economic and social policies to achieve more sustainable growth. The three ‘big obstacles’ to education , housing and health have aggravated the economic burdens that families must bear and have widened social gaps.

We have seen increased vigilance in the internet sector, but we think that these measures are not related to the desire to improve the standard of living of people that we have seen in education.

On the contrary, the Internet sector has a beneficial effect on society, for example facilitating trade throughout the pandemic and expanding financial inclusion through innovation.

What can you tell us about the actions of regulators in the area of ​​variable participation entities (VIEs)? Do you consider it probable or do you handle any scenario analysis on the possible impact it could have?

” The VIE structures They have existed in China for about two decades. We have not seen anything to indicate that there has been a profound change in the status quo. Over the years, these structures have enabled enormous investment and development in some of the most dynamic sectors of the Chinese economy. “

Who will gain and lose from the actions recently taken by regulators?

Overall, China is trying to achieve more balanced long-term growth and reduce social inequalities. Higher quality growth can only translate into better investment opportunities. The areas that are most in tune with the government’s long-term objectives are the green energy, semiconductors, new infrastructure, electric vehicle supply chains and advanced manufacturing.

As for the sectors that face a greater vigilance by the authoritiesWe tend to approach them from the fundamentals, focusing on companies that have more sustainable business models or greater pricing power. “

The real estate sector has a great weight in the fixed income market of Asia and China. What do the fixed income markets tell us about these repercussions?

“In our opinion, it is unlikely that China will redouble its efforts to contain the housing market; many restrictive measures have already been taken and if more were taken, financial stability could be affected.

However, the recovery of the sector could take time and real estate bond trading could suffer volatility.

In general, we see that the fundamentals of the sector are improving, as some large players are making progress with their debt reduction plans. The sector is likely to remain in a process of concentration, as small players will find it increasingly difficult to grow.

Comment from the manager of the FF China Consumer Fund, Hyomi Jie

“The risk premium of the sectors exposed to regulation will have to go up, so I have taken this factor into account in all my positions. With this increase in the risk premium I am also reviewing several opportunities in stocks that have been sold indiscriminately, as I believe that the fundamental drivers of the consumer issue in China remain intact.

If we consider the longer-term objective of these policies, such as population growth and a more level playing field when it comes to competition, I think it will also have positive implications as the beneficiaries evolve, such as the creation of new companies, the transition from purchases abroad to the domestic market and the creation of emerging local brands.

So these are long-term – and more sustainable – catalysts that will support consumption across China. “