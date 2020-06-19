Amazon and Valentino have joined in a lawsuit to report the theft of shoe design intellectual property.

Selling pirated clothing on Amazon is a bad idea

For years the aberration of the luxury market has been famous for selling its products on Amazon, since they consider that the experience of selling on the platform does not reflect the values ​​of the brand, but many accounts have been given the task of selling products that in some cases have violated the platform rules.

Amazon and Valentino have joined forces in court to sue a brand that is accused of selling designs copied from the Italian fashion house.

One aspect worth understanding is the precedent set by this action, as it sets a benchmark for how companies are dealing with intellectual property theft.

Details of the fact warn that the defendant brand is Kaitlyn Pan, a New York City-based women’s footwear firm, accused of replicating the Italian firm.

Among the iconic footwear pieces that have been imitated is the Garavani Rockstund shoe.

In a comment made by Amazon about the situation and that has been transcended by specialized media, the platform has warned that “despite multiple infringement notices and a cease and desist order, Kaitlyn Pan continues to import, distribute, sell and offer products that infringe on kaitlynpanshoes.com (…) flagrantly and intentionally ignored Valentino’s intellectual property ”.

The allegation that the brand continues to market Valentino’s imitation shoes occurs because Amazon terminated the brand’s account and continued to sell at its online store.

The case also sets a precedent in which the collaboration between a fashion brand and an e-commerce brand to face the theft of intellectual property is noted.

