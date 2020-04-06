LONDON, Apr 6 (.) – Trading platforms on the “dark internet” or “Darknet”, where drugs from stolen credit cards are smuggled, offer face masks and other supplies related to the coronavirus in exchange for bitcoin, the Monday researchers.

Sites with lists of sellers from the United States, Europe and Russia have appeared as demand for protection items has increased, research shared with . by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic showed.

Dark internet markets are e-commerce sites designed to be out of the reach of regular search engines. Buyers and sellers are largely impossible to track and payment is made anonymously in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

Governments around the world are struggling to get supplies of masks and other supplies to protect frontline medical personnel against the coronavirus, which has infected more than a million people and killed more than 68,000.

Competition for limited supply has even turned the legitimate market into a “Wild West,” European officials said.

On the darknet, a new search engine known as “Recon” has indexed lists of coronavirus-related products for sale in some of the major markets in the past four weeks, Elliptic said.

“Those sellers are opportunists and take every opportunity to supply goods that are difficult to obtain elsewhere,” said Elliptic.

Hundreds of listings of N95 masks have recently appeared, the researchers said, with prices that vary greatly. Some vendors sell them for almost $ 9 each, while others offer the same items in bulk for as little as $ 1.5 each.

Vendors also offer coronavirus test kits for more than $ 90 each. Others sell the drug chloroquine, used against malaria, as a purported cure for the coronavirus, following claims by United States President Donald Trump about its potential.

(Report by Tom Wilson. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)