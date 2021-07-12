Sell ​​your racket to fight covid-19

TUNISIA

Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur, became the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in early July, announced on Monday the sale of its racket to help hospitals from his country, faced with a record number of covid-19 infections.

It is for a good cause (…) I cannot sit still looking at my country going through difficult situations, “the player said on Instagran, specifying that the money raised will be used to buy” necessary medicines and medical equipment. “

Jabeur herself will add a personal donation to the sum received for the sale.

The racket, put on sale for 2,000 dinars (about 610 euros) this Monday morning, reached the sum of 7,270 dinars (about 2,210 euros) two hours later, according to Hajer Driss, the activist who is in charge of organizing the auction.

The racket, which served to defeat Venus Williams round by round (five-time Wimbledon champion), Garbiñe Muguruza (2017 champion) and Iga Swiatek (2020 Roland Garros champion), will remain on sale for 48 hours, Driss said.

The goal is to reach a sum that allows adding a resuscitation bed for a hospital in a Tunisian region, the price of which can reach 30,000 dinars (10,000 euros).

Tunisian public hospitals are currently facing an unprecedented flow of patients and cannot meet all needs due to lack of personnel and equipment.

Tunisia, which has the “highest” covid-19-related mortality rate of the region, according to the World Health Organization, registers more than 16,000 deaths for its 12 million inhabitants.

Qatar delivered a field hospital last Friday and Egypt sent two planes of medical supplies on Saturday, according to the Tunisian presidency, while three oxygen production units donated by France in May are being installed.

