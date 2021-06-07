Sell ​​Saúl to sign De Paul

Everything points to Saúl Ñíguez starring in the summer soap opera at the Metropolitano. Since he made the leap to the first team in 2014, the mattress squad has aroused the interest of big clubs in Europe, summer yes and summer too. But potential buyers always found a door slam in response, both from the club and the player. Up to now.

For the first time, Saúl is in the shop window and his departure is a real option if the indicated offer arrives. Atleti, economically affected by the pandemic, will only be able to buy if it sells. And of the potential exits, the man from Elche is among those with the best bill.

Also the fourth captain, with a contract until 2026 and one of the highest numbers in the squad (around eight million), is open to leaving for a great European club. Key to Simeone since 2017, always among the most used, it has been more than two years since Saúl’s level has been declining. To the point of losing ownership. A change of scenery could be good for you to come back.

At the moment the rumors point to the interest of the last two Champions of the Champions League. According to ‘Sky Sports’, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have reported the player’s situation, but have not yet made any formal offer. Also PSG, according to the same source, would be attentive to their situation.

In Bavarian code, the information is contradictory. If ‘Radio Marca’ pointed out a few days ago to an offer of 80 million for Saúl, ‘Bild’ reported this Friday that Bayern is not willing to pay such a high amount to reinforce a position that they do not see as a priority.

In parallel, Atlético already has several candidates to replace Saúl’s departure. The rojiblanco club has already started talks about Rodrigo De Paul. According to ‘Goal’, a first offer of 20 ‘kilos’ was rejected by Udinese, who asked for 40. On the other hand,’France Football ‘reported two days ago . interest in Bernardo Silva. According to the ‘Telegraph’, Pep Guardiola would no longer have him, but his price is still higher as it is priced at 70 million.