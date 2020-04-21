BRASILIA – The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, signaled yesterday a new cut in the basic interest rate, the Selic, and said that the supply of credit by banks began to flow in Brazil. But, he said, loan rates will become more expensive for companies because of fear of the extent of social isolation and its impact on defaults.

In live do Estadão Live Talks on measures to deal with the covid-19 crisis, Campos Neto showed that he is relieved with the improvement in credit and warned that the BC is now able to see more clearly the scenario that was very foggy before. He said the BC is monitoring credit volumes and prices and warned that, if necessary, it will take further steps to improve supply – if “banks are still afraid to lend”.

The BC president avoided, however, making a prognosis of when the situation will normalize for the credit of companies and individuals, but he pointed out that public banks have a greater capacity to act more directly, as Caixa now does in the crisis. “We understand that Brazil did it earlier and in more quantity (liquidity release) and this should start to flow. This does not mean that the credit price will be as it was before. There will be a risk premium,” he said.

According to him, the difficulty of credit reaching the end is not only a Brazilian phenomenon, but also reported by several colleagues from BCs in other countries. Campos Neto predicted that the possibility of the BC entering the market by buying credit directly from companies, as foreseen in a proposal that is being processed in the Chamber, will also give an “incredible firepower” for this movement to happen. The BC will be able to buy paper from companies and, thus, direct resources to the companies that need it most, he said.

Capital control

The BC president rejected the possibility of the Brazilian government adopting capital control measures (regulating the flow of inflows and outflows of resources) to insure the dollar high.

In recent weeks, the currency has melted not only in Brazil, but also in many emerging countries. Several governments have started talking about capital controls to prevent further currency corrosion, as these countries want to continue cutting interest rates. In Brazil, investors were concerned about this risk and Campos Neto’s speech during the Estadão Live Talks ended up reassuring the financial market. The dollar closed yesterday, the eve of the holiday, at R $ 5.307, up 1.35%.

“It is not in the head of the BC to establish a capital control policy,” he said. For Campos Neto, the rise of the dollar in Brazil worsens the country’s economic fundamentals, but the movement is in line with that of emerging countries at that time.

After Campos Neto’s speech, the bet among analysts is that the BC will reduce basic interest rates, currently at 3.75% per year, by 0.50 percentage points at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in early May. In the live, the BC president said that the situation in which the interest policy no longer has an effect on the economy. This was one of the concerns of investors, who in recent weeks demanded a cut in the Selic rate in the face of the economic downturn.

“He is more relieved that the measures of liquidity and credit are beginning to have an effect. This gives peace of mind to think about the more traditional monetary policy, especially since the volatility of the markets is lower,” said Fábio Akira, chief economist BlueLine Asset, who accompanied the live, which had the participation of columnists from state, as economist Zeina Latif. For Akira, the highlight was that the Selic rate (the reduction) returned to have priority in the BC’s action.

