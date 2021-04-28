Self-generated liquidity token with a 15% reflection for holders

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

High burn

THE MAGIC OF ODIN

More than 60% of the SafeRune supply is burned at the beginning and was sent to the Kingdom of Hell.

Static rewards

EASE OF PLUNDING

Safe Rune automatically distributes (reflects) the other 15% to holders per transaction.

Safe

LIKE A GREAT VIKING ROOM

Dedicated team committed to the community. Audits, listings, no carpet pulls.

Community driven

100% community driven from the start. Decisions were made to facilitate community trust. Uniting the Viking tribes in a harmonious effort.

There are no carpet pulls, the team’s response is quick, and technical leadership leads the way.

The content that is shared on this website is for informational purposes only and therefore should not be considered as financial advice. Trading / investing is risky and you should never invest more than you can afford to lose. Cryptocurrencies are risky. Never invest more than you can afford to lose. Always seek professional advice before performing any investment. You are solely responsible for evaluating the merits and risks associated with the use of any information or other Content on the Site before making any decisions based on such information or other Content.