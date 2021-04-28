Self-generated liquidity token with a 15% reflection for holders

Compartir
High burn
THE MAGIC OF ODIN
More than 60% of the SafeRune supply is burned at the beginning and was sent to the Kingdom of Hell.
Static rewards
EASE OF PLUNDING
Safe Rune automatically distributes (reflects) the other 15% to holders per transaction.
Safe
LIKE A GREAT VIKING ROOM
Dedicated team committed to the community. Audits, listings, no carpet pulls.
Community driven
100% community driven from the start. Decisions were made to facilitate community trust. Uniting the Viking tribes in a harmonious effort.
There are no carpet pulls, the team’s response is quick, and technical leadership leads the way.
The content that is shared on this website is for informational purposes only and therefore should not be considered as financial advice. Trading / investing is risky and you should never invest more than you can afford to lose. Cryptocurrencies are risky. Never invest more than you can afford to lose. Always seek professional advice before performing any investment. You are solely responsible for evaluating the merits and risks associated with the use of any information or other Content on the Site before making any decisions based on such information or other Content.