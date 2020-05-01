On April 1, the Government of Spain approved a new Royal Decree-Law 11/2020, by which they are adopted urgent complementary measures in the social and economic field to face the crisis of COVID-19. Among the measures approved is one relating to the right to perception of the social bonus by self-employed workers who have ceased their activity or have seen their billing decrease as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In this article, experts from Cirineo Lawyers We try to explain how to adhere to this measure.

Requirements to access the social bonus

They will be considered vulnerable consumers in their habitual residence and may be beneficiaries of the right of perception of the SOCIAL BONUS persons and / or family units that meet the following requirements:

Have an annual income equal to or lower than certain thresholds referenced to the IPREM. If you do not live with minors: € 18,798.97 (2.5 ANNUAL IPREM 14 PAYMENTS). If you live with a minor: € 22,558.77 (3 ANNUAL IPREM 14 PAYS) .If you live with two minors: € 26,318.56 (3 ANNUAL IPREM 14 PAYS) .Accredit having ceased their professional activity as self-employed professionals or having seen their turnover reduced by 75 percent on average compared to the previous semester .

Once we have determined whether or not we meet the requirements set forth in the previous section, we must send a request to our reference marketer, through the email address that appears on their website. to be able to be beneficiaries of the right to receive the social bonus.

The application model defined in Annex IV of the Royal Decree you can download it by clicking here. Further, the request must be accompanied by the following documentation supporting:

Copy of the NIF or NIE of the owner of the supply point and, in case it is part of a family unit, copy of the NIF or NIE of each of the members for whom said document is obligatory. or jointly, of the holder of the supply point or of all the members of the family unit. Family book, in the case that there is a family unit. Certificate issued by the State Agency of Tax Administration or the competent body of the Autonomous Community , where appropriate, based on the declaration of cessation of activity declared by the interested party

The right to receive the social bonus it will expire when the circumstances referred to no longer exist, the consumer being obliged to communicate this fact to the reference marketer. In no case the consideration of vulnerable consumer it will extend more than 6 months from its accrual.