Self-destructing WhatsApp messages are already in the testing phase

06/30/2021 at 10:14 PM CEST

Facebook is beginning to navigate the curious sea of ​​”ephemeral” messaging. After testing photos and texts that are automatically deleted on Facebook Messenger and Instagram, the social giant of the big F is implementing a similar function in WhatsApp.

From today, beta testers of the app on Android have started receiving a “See Once” mode which deletes photos and videos as soon as they are viewed and discards them. You will know if you have access to the new function if you see a button in the shape of a timer once we take a picture and prepare to send it.

This new functionality should not be confused with messages that disappear from WhatsApp, that is, those that are deleted in seven days, photos and videos sent using the View once mode are single use and disappear after closing them. You will receive a notification once your photos or videos have been viewed. Disabling read receipts will not prevent issuers from being notified if one is opened.

In groups, you can see when members have opened the disappearing photo, even if you have disabled read receipts. What’s more, there’s nothing stopping people from taking screenshots of your message without you noticing. So you have to be careful with sending sensitive information.