Self-destructing photos arrive on WhatsApp, although not for everyone

Last March, WhatsApp began testing a feature that allows you to send photos and videos that are deleted once viewed by the recipient. This feature, designed to offer greater privacy when chatting with someone through the app, prevents the person from saving the image in their gallery. Now, Wabetainfo reports that the feature is already coming to Android.

The novelty is very similar to the functions available in applications such as Snapchat or Instagram. The sender can send a photo or video that the recipient will be able to see only once. Unlike Instagram, which offers a few seconds to view the image, WhatsApp does not delete the content until the user exits the preview or closes the application. When the image is discarded, it is permanently removed from the conversation. The photos or videos sent through this option are also not stored in the gallery.

WhatsApp allows you to see if the recipient has opened the imageeven if you have the read receipt option disabled. The function is also available in groups, where the user who has sent the image will be able to see which members have opened it.

What happens if a person takes a screenshot? WhatsApp does not prevent a user from taking a screenshot to save the image. The application also does not notify the sender.

Photos that delete themselves, now available in the beta version of WhatsApp

At the moment, the feature to send self-destructing images is available on the WhatsApp beta for Android. It is expected that in the coming weeks it will begin to reach all users. To get the trial version of WhatsApp, you need to register through the Google Play Store. The recipient will be able to receive the image even if they do not have the beta, but they will need to have the app updated to the latest version available.

The Facebook messaging application also includes temporary messages. This function delete those messages sent after 7 days. Wabetainfo, confirmed that WhatsApp is working on an option that will allow choosing whether the user wants to delete the messages after 7 days or after 24 hours of sending.

