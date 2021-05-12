Self-criticism and video letter to “the indignados”

After 48 hours under siege from positive critics and mere bill collectors, it is time to respond to claims of the kind of legitimacy and credit given to the winner of Saturday’s fight at Dallas Stadium.

Respond to the claims against that ‘dot’ other granted in the irrelevant personal score of the fight, explain the reason that forced the removal of the video of the narration of the event from the collection, comply with a necessary self-criticism of a gross error made in the final summary and also remember the uncomfortable lack of short and long memory suffered by those who came out of nowhere to claim little less than, to the credit granted to the good victory of the Mexican idol, the blessing was also given to his entire career as if this fight served to erase all the bad from the recent past.

You will find all that in this video, with an editorial exercise that does not shy away from any topic, where you apologize for the error, the successes are defended and each thing is treated by name. Even if it hurts and it provokes another wave of ‘organized outrage’. I advise you to watch and listen to this video until the end.

In the last part I tell you an anecdote of another wave of similar outrages in my professional past and in the very end I reiterate what I think and what I affirm about the victory of the promoter and Mexican boxer in Saturday’s fight in Dallas, which allowed him to add a legitimate title to his collection: that of the WBO at super middleweight.

LINKS CITED IN THE EDITORIAL VIDEO

1) Yildirim Example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_w4IN…

2) Credit granted fight against GGG # 1: https: //espndeportes.espn.com/…/canelo-y-ggg…

3) Credit granted fight against GGG # 2: https://espndeportes.espn.com/…/victoria-totalmente…

4) Immediate chronicle of the near-tragedy against Amir Khan:

https://espndeportes.espn.com/…/a-canelo-alvarez-solo…