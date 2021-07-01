Self-consumption is the perfect alternative to rising electricity

One of the main objectives of the new electricity bill that came into force on June 1 is to promote the efficient consumption. This aspect, together with the need to save, has made self-consumption has become one of the alternatives that has gained the most strength in recent months, specifically, from the energy generated by photovoltaic panels.

The data show that more and more users are considering switching to self-consumption not only as a way of respecting the environment, but also so that the new regulations benefit our pockets. According to a recent study carried out by EI Energía, the 68% of Spaniards value switching to self-consumption as a saving measure.

Likewise, we must not forget that in addition to being respectful with the ecosystem and helping to save, it contributes benefits to the electrical system, since it avoids the losses that occur between the electricity generating installation and the point of consumption.

On the other hand, interest in this new form of energy has not only grown after the introduction of the new prices of the electricity bill, but it has been forging since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Spain and the establishment of the telecommuting in many homes. Now that the charges electricity, water and gas are provided by the workers themselves, this alternative has passed through the minds of many in order to alleviate the rise in the final price.

The new electricity bill favors self-consumption, because precisely the hours of the day with the highest photovoltaic solar generation (morning and afternoon) coincide with the sections during which prices are more expensive. . Creative.

The new invoice divides the receipt into six time zones with three different prices: valle (cheapest), flat (intermediate price) and punta (most expensive). Taking this into account, it is worth consuming more light between 00:00 and 08:00 from Monday to Friday, as well as all weekend and holidays. On the other hand, the price rises in the sections between 10 am and 2 pm and between 6 pm and 10 pm.

Therefore, this new system favors self-consumption, because precisely the hours of the day with the highest photovoltaic solar generation (morning and afternoon) coincide with the sections that translate into more expensive prices on the bill. Those who are lucky enough to have solar panels can make use of their energy, instead of the usual electricity grid.

Subsidies: the final push for the establishment of self-consumption

If you are thinking of entering the world of self-consumption, you should bear in mind that the Spanish government is increasingly aware of this sector, as the number of public measures aimed at financing it. In total, there are 11 autonomies that have already elimination of the application process for a building license for this type of facilities in order to promote energy savings through this method.

The Valencian Community, Catalonia or the Basque Country are some of those that encourage the creation of energy communities through self-consumption and savings in emissions. For its part, the Community of Madrid has also implemented aid of up to 30% for this type of facility.

What’s more, The Government of Spain approved in 2018 a decree that eliminated the sun tax. This legal text allowed consumers to become self-consumers of renewable energy in a simple way and in the case of living in a single-family house or in a semi-detached house, to benefit from fully renewable energy.

Despite the multiple advantages of this system, many Spaniards are still reluctant to consume themselves. Why? Among other things, by the need for a high initial investment, the logistics of the installation, the permits of the municipal or regional councils and the duration of the works. Also, others consider that the cost of maintenance could be a problem in the long term or even believe that it is an underdeveloped technology.

However, it is very likely that these aspects respond to the widespread ignorance that exists around photovoltaic solar self-consumption. In this sense, it is important that the Government and the Ministries work in a coordinated manner to disseminate the benefits of this system, above all, in order to meet the energy transition objectives in the coming years.

The other side of the coin

