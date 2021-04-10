Selene Pau Luna shows her ‘cherries’ with tight pink bodysuit

The famous fan of the Pumas of the UNAM, Selene Pau Luna, He made all his followers tremble with a couple of daring and suggestive post on his official Instagram account, as he first posted a flirty and ‘innocent’ photograph in a fitted and shiny pink bodysuit, which made her show off her attributes.

The tight outfit showed more than necessary, leaving all her followers in an uproar, who applauded the daring of this beautiful fan of the auriazules, who have fallen in love with Selene’s charms.

“I love to look spring but I like more that you see spring in me,” posted Selene, dressed in the pink bodysuit and printed with a couple of cherries on the front.

As if the first post had not been enough to show her coquetry, the beautiful sports host posted a small video clip where she played a bit with her followers, using one of the songs by the singer Camilo, entitled Kesi.

Selene has achieved great popularity on social networks thanks to her daring photographs, for which she has already managed to surpass 800 thousand followers, so she recently decided to open an account with exclusive content on the OnlyFans platform.

Luna is the host of the Kameo Network program, in addition to having her own YouTube channel where she hosts the Escote Deportivo program.

