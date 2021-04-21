Selene Luna shows off her statuesque figure with a flirty photo in a swimsuit

The beautiful influencer and great fan of the Pumas of the UNAM, Selene moon He raised the temperature again among his followers, after succeeding on an exclusive content platform, the beautiful Mexican pampered her loyal fans on her social networks.

Through his official Instagram account, Selene moon He shared a photo where he showed off his figure in a swimsuit, a postcard that was soon filled with likes and comments for the beautiful influencer

Read also: Mexican National Team: This is how the groups of the Soccer Tournament at the Tokyo Olympic Games were

“Dangerous curves ahead I drove carefully! #girl #model #bootylicious #legs #ocean #curvesaresexy #bikini #mar #sol #arena ”.

Luna, who has almost 900,000 followers on Instagram, decided to make her way into the world of the ‘OnlyFans’ platform, where she already has a significant number of followers.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content