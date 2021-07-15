Selene Luna shows off her heart attack figure in ‘dazzling’ video

Selene moon, a fan of the UNAM Pumas, has once again stolen the glances of his loyal followers on social networks, after his recent publication where he wore his figure while trying on different outfits.

Luna, a loyal fan of the Pumas, published a video on her official YouTube channel where she showed all her daring showing off her curves and figure while trying on various dresses.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her rear with a photograph in a tiny string swimsuit

“New video on my youtube channel !! Go see it.2, Luna published titled the video “trying on Miniskirts”, which was very popular.

The video already has almost 1000 reproductions in a few hours and many comments from his fans ensuring that whatever he wears, it looks good on him.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content