Selene Luna poses in bed showing off her pronounced curves

The beautiful model and influencer, Selene Pau Luna, The temperature rose again on social networks by hanging a provocative photograph where she posed as flirtatious lying between the sheets of her bed, leaving a spicy comment for all her followers, who applauded the daring of the Pumas de la UNAM.

The sports host and youtuber showed all her mischief with the daring postcard where she launched an invitation to her followers, because late at night she wanted to ‘continue partying’, interacting with her fans.

Also read: Marzhe Ponce teaches more with a tiny black string swimsuit

“Already to sleep? Or what is the plan? ”Selene posted, with evident mischief.

In the postcard, Selene appears dressed in very little clothing lying between the sheets of her bedroom in a photograph with a black and white filter, a detail that gave an elegant touch to her publication, which drew a large number of likes and comments.

In addition to that postcard, Selene showed off her curves in another photograph in which she posed with a tiny red fitted dress with black prints, showing off her figure and long hair.

Also read: Miranda, sister of Raúl Jiménez, sets fire to the networks with ‘spicy’ photography

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: