Selena: the singer really met Beyoncé like in the series and fans react

The second season of Selena: The series – 50% arrived on the Netflix platform on May 4 and quickly became one of the most viewed in the catalog, in fact, in the top of Mexico it is at number 1, above other hits like Fake identity o Luis Miguel: The Series – 100%. Fans are delighted by a scene that includes Beyoncé Knowles in one of the episodes, when at a very young age she met the Queen of Tex-Mex in a Houston mall. Social media users are reacting positively.

Selena: The Series explores the famous Texan performer’s transition to maturity, from her beginnings singing at small events in Corpus Christi with her family, to her transformation into one of the most successful Latina artists of all time, as well as years of effort and sacrifice that the Quintanilla had to pass before the meteoric rise to fame of Selena come true. During the second season we can already see Selena as a great music star, facing new responsibilities and challenges.

The sixth chapter of the second season of Selena: The Series includes in the scene in which we can see a very young Beyoncé Knowles leaving a shopping center and meeting the protagonist. Beyoncé She is absolutely shocked to meet such an icon, so she only greets her with a simple “hello”; the mother notices her daughter’s shyness and tells her: “Beyoncé Knowles, you can’t be afraid of people if you want to be famous. ” The interpreter of “Single Ladies” shared the story of her meeting with Selena on a trip interview with MTV Tr3s:

I actually met Selena at The Galleria mall in Houston, but I didn’t tell her much because I wasn’t a celebrity, I just saw her and said ‘hi’ and kept walking. I grew up in Texas, I heard her on the radio and I think that listening to her album, even though I didn’t know exactly what she was singing, helped me in the study with my pronunciation, I think she’s a legend and I admire her. And she was very talented, so I’m very happy that even though she didn’t know who I was, I’m very happy that I had that opportunity.

Christian Serratos, actress who plays Selena on the series, he spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the scene with Beyoncé Knowles: “I thought it was so cool, I thought it was so cute. I said, ‘You know, that’s what this story is about, inspiration is inspiring young people to follow their dreams, whatever those dreams are. ”

The second season of Selena represents the end of the series, because in this block of chapters we are shown his unfortunate death at the hands of Yolanda Saldívar, who was once his friend and confidant. Netflix says goodbye to another of its biographical series, well known for attracting wholesale viewers.

Here are a series of tweets that react to the scene of Beyoncé Knowles on Selena: The Series:

Adding the moment Beyoncé and Selena crossed paths on the show was cute. Many people don’t understand the influence Selena had on us Texans. It doesn’t matter if you speak Spanish or not. We love her.

Hey you guys … Selena and Beyoncé met at the mall. That part is true. It just wasn’t as cheesy as the series described it.

Selena spoiler. Dear timeline, I’m so sorry but Beyoncé !!!!!!!

As a girl from Houston, and someone who grew up listening to Selena’s music, I was able to see a young Beyoncé raving about this moment, so I understand why they would place this piece. But it was filmed as a moment of maximum attention for Beyoncé, AND THAT IS NOT THE GALLERIA MALL. I would have filmed this from Selena’s point of view with Solange, Beyoncé and Tina passing Selena after talking and Tina saying ‘Beyoncé, who is she?’ And then Beyoncé saying ‘Mom, that’s Selena!’ All while Selena looked over her shoulder blushing before moving on.

I knew Beyoncé was a Selena fan, but that scene …

OMG! Now I have to go back and finish. I was balancing so many series at the time Selena debuted on Netflix, that I never finished it, but this was so sweet. 😭❤️ Baby Beyoncé, especially in the DC4 era, used to sing Selena and Janet songs EVERY chance she could. Selena was THAT girl. 👑

I just found out that Beyoncé met Selena when she was a child … THE WAY TWO LEGENDS MEET …

