Selena: The Series | The show’s writers accuse Netflix of disrespecting the singer’s story

Although at first it seemed that Selena: The Series – 64% would be a resounding success on Netflix, both with critics and with the singer’s fans, the reality is that the program has been harshly criticized for not offering a more complete representation and honest of the beloved interpreter, despite all the resources that the digital giant has and the permissions it obtained from the relatives of Selena quintanilla.

And it is that although the series could use all the songs of Selena, which was very attractive, the reality is that in depth and analysis of its main character it fell very short, in addition the production was criticized for the choice of costumes and wigs, especially for some of the singer’s most iconic outfits. From this, new information from the Los Angeles Times indicates that the staff of the series accused Netflix of not providing them with enough financial support to do justice to the story of the interpreter.

Before Selena: The Series was a reality, the 1997 film, Selena – 64%, starring Jennifer Lopez (Wall Street Scammers – 92%, Boss by Accident – 30%) was the only version of her story told in film or television that had received the support of her family, since the program Selena’s Secret, from 2018, based on the Emmy Award-winning journalist’s book of the same name, Maria Celeste Arrarás, did not receive the go-ahead.

Therefore, it was expected that Netflix’s production would be top-notch, taking into account the popularity and affection that the singer and her legacy have received for years. However, apparently, from the beginning, the digital giant did not invest in the series as it did in other of its contents.

The Los Angeles Times reported that, according to multiple sources, the series allocated $ 2 million to each episode, as opposed to the award-winning The Crown – 100% reportedly receiving about $ 13 million per chapter. This makes sense when you consider the outfits, costumes and wigs that were trashed by the singer’s fans, who were expecting something of better quality.

Henry Robles, who served as co-executive producer of the series, said the show received the same treatment as the singer herself when she began her career, as everyone pigeonholed her solely as Mexican and did not know what to do with her.

The show experienced what Selena experienced. From the beginning, I wanted to sing in English. But people did not know what to do with it. The music industry didn’t know how to categorize her or they expected certain things from her because she was Mexican American. And it is similar to this program.

The series was ordered as a Latin American original due to the singer’s popularity in Mexico, a Netflix spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times. The show was filmed in Mexico and the writers claim they were not paid what they would have paid their American counterparts. They also said they were overworked, as they were expected to wrap up the 18-episode series in about 20 weeks, which is generally enough for eight to 10 episodes.

Although Netflix had an established idea that the success of the series would be thanks to the Mexican public, the LA Times reported that half of the audience for the show came from the United States, where it spent its first week at number one. For showrunner Moisés Zamora the experience was a learning lesson and he told the outlet that he will continue to defend that Latino stories are worth telling and that they deserve as much as any other production.

