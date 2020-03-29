Selena Quintanilla’s father has a strange request for Yolanda Saldívar | Instagram

The father of the remembered “Queen of Tex-Mex“she seems to have left behind the pain caused by the tragedy of which her daughter lost her life several years ago.

And it is that in days gone by that the news was released that the convicted Yolanda Saldívar He will soon serve his sentence, the artist’s father revealed a strange request.

Yolanda Saldívar claimed the singer’s life ago 25 years after both had a dispute that ended in a very tragic way, the artist lost her life when she arrived at the hospital.

It may interest you Selena Quintanilla, see how Yolanda Saldívar looks after 25 years

Despite the fact that for years various controversies have surrounded these events, in reality the true motive or reasons that led to the representative of the fan club of the artist those unfortunate events, at least in his own words, has never revealed the reasons and argued that it was a accident.

Although also, Yolanda was a trusted person for the family QuintanillaHer father shared a strange request for the future former inmate.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

He father of the artist surprised at the indifference that showed before the possible release from prison of the woman who cut short the life of her daughter.

It transpired that Yolanda Saldívar could be released soon, the next March 31st when just the 25th anniversary of the departure of the renowned artist is celebrated.

Saldívar could request conditional release, a fact that was communicated to Mr. Abraham, however, his reaction surprised since instead of being annoyed he was indifferent and said “they could release her if they wanted”.

As for me and my family, we don’t care if they release her right now, let her go, nothing will return to my daughter, nothing will make her return again, “Tony Dandrades told journalist.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

However, the singer’s father noted that Saldivar She is safer inside prison since she knows the multiple threats that threaten her life.

I think she (Yolanda) is in a safer place, because 23 years later they have her alone in a cell. They haven’t let her go to the prison population, because they know they kill her there, and if they release her right now, to the city, here, you know how the world is right now, there are a lot of crazy people, they can kill her, “he mentioned .

You can also read Jennifer Lopéz honors Selena Quintanilla for the 23 years of her film

She also reiterated that the events that deprived her daughter of her life Yolanda has assured for years it was an accident, the father of Selena reiterates that her statements are not true and “she is guilty”.

She can say thousands of things, but the reality is that she did attack my daughter and left her without life, it was not an accident, it was a moment of anger because she was being fired, “he concluded.

.