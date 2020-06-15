Selena Quintanilla’s father condemned political action by subject to statue of her daughter | Instagram

After a subject placed a cap of the President of the United States on a statue of Selena, the family of Selena Quintanilla they failed the action.

A man of Hispanic origin placed a cap of the American leader on the statue in honor of the « Queen of Tex Mex« , Selena Quintanilla, which caused her family’s annoying reaction.

Own father Selena, He expressed his disapproval when pointing out that « it is a lack of respect that the monument erected to his famous daughter is used for the purpose of promoting politics. »

Abraham Quintanilla spoke to the Houston Cronical outlet. Photo: AP

After Joe Michael Pérez, had the unbridled idea to place a cap of the President of the United States showing their sympathy for the President, the family of Selena Quintanilla condemned this action.

After this, a great controversy broke out when Abraham Quintanilla, The late singer’s father revealed his position on this issue, totally rejecting that the image of his daughter is part of party purposes: « Selena was never involved in politics, » the businessman told the Houston Cronical.

The family Quintanilla, consider Joe to be an « idiot @ » and « disrespectful » for having used the image of the late singer.

While for his part the man HispanicJoe Michael Pérez, who has declared himself a supporter of the Republican Party, tried to explain his reasons by showing that « there are also some Hispanics who are in favor of the current American president. »

The subject generated great controversy by placing a cap of the American leader on the statue of the artist located in Corpus Christi, Texas, in said accessory you could read the motto, « Keep America Great«

I wanted to show the Hispanic community that we shouldn’t vote in a certain way or think in a specific way because of our race, « Pérez said in an interview with a local newspaper.

However, these explanations were not sufficient for the family of Selena and they immediately showed their rejection of this type of action and « use the image of their daughter for such purposes. »

However, not everything stopped there since Joe Michael he defended himself, claiming that he was « using his freedom to express himself and had the right to use a public monument to express his political position as a Hispanic in the United States. »

I have that right and I am expressing myself. This is a public statue and I was not disrespectful, I am not saying that Selena would vote for Trump, but she is an icon of Hispanic culture, « he said.

However, the opinion of the family Quintanilla Faced with the facts, he also represents a large community of Hispanics who have been discriminated against in the United States.