Selena Quintanilla would turn 50 this April 16

At just 23 years old, Selena Quintanilla had become an icon of regional Mexican music and with a growing career was one step away from conquering the Anglo market. In the same way, it had already established itself as a reference in fashion and its successes dominated the popularity charts. Although he already shone in great music awards such as the Grammys, his tragic murder truncated his career but not his legacy, which continues to live after 26 years of that terrible episode.

We remember her life and work with a selection of images that represent the splendor and enthusiasm with which Selena embraced life.