Selena Quintanilla will have tribute at the Grammys – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

THE ANGELS. Selena Quintanilla, the queen of tex-mex, will receive a posthumous tribute at the Grammy gala this Sunday, reported the Latin Recording Academy of the United States.

“Selena would have been very excited about this honor, just like when she won her Grammy in 1994. This award represents all her hard work and, more importantly, it represents our Latino culture,” her father, Abraham Quintanilla, assured in statements to People magazine.

According to a statement, the delivery of the Lifetime Achievement Award will be part of the ceremony that the Academy has organized in a manner adapted to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It made me very happy to open the box and see this important award in honor of my daughter’s work,” acknowledged the artist’s father, murdered in 1995.

Quintanilla assured that he is aware that Selena’s image and legacy have grown over the years, especially after the film in which Jennifer López played her daughter and the series that Netflix has just released about the life of singer.

“Selena’s life was cut short, but her fans have carried her with them over the years and her legacy is passed down from generation to generation. That is incredible,” he said.

Many current artists, such as Jennifer López and Selena Gómez, have cited the Texan as an influence. Also the rapper Cardi B, of Puerto Rican origin, celebrated this Tuesday the news of the tribute on Twitter, “I love her,” she said.

Talking Heads, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne and Salt-N-Pepa will be the rest of the honorees at a gala that has Taylor Swift and Beyoncé as big favorites.

The group recently formed by Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak, Silk Sonic, has just confirmed his performance, which will be added to those already announced by Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

