Selena Quintanilla: style icon

Beyond her musical legacy, the queen of tex-mex is remembered for another of her contributions to pop culture: her great style of clothing.

The Texan singer loved to include shiny clothes in her closet.

Zuma Press / The Grosby Group

She wore many black outfits to which she was fascinated by adding gold-toned appliqués and trimmings.

The interpreter also liked to wear unique jewelry with her striking outfits.

White was a completely different option from the rest of her closet, which was mostly black, which likewise went down in history because it looked very chic.

The queen of pants at the waist and lover of leather.

Her most famous bustier, wide belt, the embellished jackets and boots, were also part of her personal stamp and thus she was immortalized in the Madame Tussauds museum in Hollywood.

Always ready to shine. This outfit of mirrors and metal rings was another proof that the queen of tex-mex was not afraid of avant-garde proposals.

In 1994, she won her first Grammy for her album Selena Live! And she looked spectacular in a silvery-white design, adjusted to her pretty figure.

Selena was fascinated by berets and wore them in all colors in her presentations.

Selena was of Mexican descent and on many occasions had important projects and presentations in this country. In 1993 he visited the city of Acapulco with his band, Los Dinos, and wore an emblematic bustier.

His famous shiny purple jumpsuit that was drawn to the body. After his unexpected death, Selena was buried with him.

Selena loved short bustiers adorned with rhinestones.