In Corpus Christi, Texas, tremendous controversy has erupted over a photo of the statue of the unforgettable artist Selena Quintanilla wearing a cap promoting President Trump. What happened?

(Photo: Facebook Corpus Christi Chronicle)

Apparently this happened because of a maneuver by a Hispanic man who supports Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and he did not find a better way to make himself felt than to use the image of the singer. Of course, it brought with it great controversies and reactions from Selena Quintanilla’s family.

This statue of Selena Quintanilla located in Corpus Christi is an iconic and sacred monument for fans of “La Reina” since it was inaugurated in 1997. It is a place of pilgrimage and that is why the movement of this Hispanic “opportunist” aroused so much criticism.

The Hispanic who made this “political move” is called John Michael Pérez. In an interview they did for the Corpus Cristi Crónica newspaper published on Facebook, he explained that he has the freedom and the right to express himself as he likes. “I am not disrespecting anyone. This is also a public statue. “

Mr. Pérez also owns a store that sells merchandise and memorabilia from the Trump 2020 presidential campaign. And in his attempt to support his candidate, Pérez had the idea of ​​adorning the statue of Selena located in the viewpoint of “La Flor ”with a cap that illustrates Trump’s famous slogan“ Keep America Great ”(#keepamericagreat). He took a photo of himself and sent it to the bilingual daily Corpus Christi Chronicle, which is well received by Hispanics.

The newspaper published it to show that contrary to popular belief, there are Hispanics who do support President Trump.

Here is also the publication of the newspaper on Twitter that has already sparked thousands of angry comments and complaints about the use of the statue as a political stage.

Hispanic community is outraged after man puts Trump hat on Selena statue https://t.co/d2BYkwi9kb via @ElCronica – Corpus Christi Chronicle (@ElCronica) June 10, 2020

“Why bring SELENA into this? Give looters the address of that store, ”writes Isaac Flores.

“Selena will come for her soul for doing that to her,” adds Javier Salinas.

Valerie Garza said in a comment that she does not believe Selena “would have supported a perverted tyrant who treated women less than equals” and called it “a ridiculous and disrespectful display.”

People are mad about this picture of Selena’s statue with Trump hat? I mean, 🤮… but Selena was and the Quintanilla family continues to be devoted Jehovahs Witnesses – so don’t worry so much, she wouldn’t have voted for anyone anyways. YOU however, should vote (today if in NV). pic.twitter.com/fv9xv2el3p – Astrid Silva (@Astrid_NV) June 9, 2020

Selena’s father speaks

Selena’s father Abraham Quintanilla referred to the fact and made statements showing his discontent when stating that Selena never became involved in politics during her life. Here his statements to the Houston Chronicle where he branded Pérez as a “disrespectful idiot”.

In addition, the singer’s father believes that Pérez among other things did disrespect his daughter. Here is the link of the report by Maria Celeste Arrarás in Al Rojo Vivo.

Selena Quintanilla’s family will always be there to keep intact the memory and legacy of her unforgettable daughter and sister.