Selena Quintanilla, look at how Yolanda Saldívar looks after 25 years | Instagram

After Yolanda Saldívar took the life of Selena Quintanilla, a well-known singer of Mexican American origin, she looks at her face after 25 years to be locked up.

Although he committed a serious crime, he could be released on parole in a few years, the March 30, 2025.

This March 31st it will be twenty-five years since he took the life of the interpreter of “As the flower” same that has been serving his sentence.

It may interest you: Selena Quintanilla, reveal if Yolanda Saldívar is a lesbian

Selena Quintanilla Pérez She was one of the most beloved singers by the public and above all successful, she lost her life on March 31, 1995.

Despite the fact that Saldívar was sentenced to life in prison After the evidence against him pointed out that the motive for taking his life was an embezzlement from his companies, it is said that he could be released on parole due to illness.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

After so many years, the body and probably the spirit of a person will change, as did Yolanda, who recently noticed the passage of time.

Who was president of the fan club and later administrator of several stores of the singer Quintanilla and supposedly also best friend is considered one of the most hated people by the followers and even Selena’s family.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

To date, the true reason for the why it took his life, on several occasions he has mentioned some things that he later retracts from the most recent was:

“He killed her because he wanted to simulate an assault to avoid going to jail and, above all, not to pay her the almost $ 200 thousand dollars that he had stolen from her during his administration of the clothing stores and the fan club,” said a report by Univision.

Read also: Selena’s father: A girl in Miami was identical to her daughter, reveals details of the series

.