Selena is still the Queen of Tex-Mex 26 years after her murder

26 years ago show business was in mourning. Selena Quintanilla, the famous tex-mex star, had been murdered.

Yolanda Saldívar, the president of her fan club, was sheltered in a truck pointing a gun at her own temple, with the same weapon with which she shot the singer in minutes.

The police tried to negotiate with the aggressor, who threatened to shoot herself. While in the Corpus Christi hospital, in the state of Texas, Selena passed away. The singer was 23 years old, had recently won her first Grammy and her career was on the rise in both Mexico and the United States. That March 31, 1995, his legend began.

On party nights, in bars, clubs and at home, the music of La Reina del Tex-Mex sounds more than ever. The boy from apartment 512, I have no more left, The carcacha, Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, are some of the most popular topics on digital platforms.

To date, his video Forbidden Love, released a year before his death, has been viewed 137 million times. On Spotify, every month, three million accounts play his music, Como la flor surpasses 71 million reproductions.

“Basically I think there is no Mexican who has not listened to Selena, we grew up hearing her songs on the radio, on television, at fairs, everywhere. She became an international artist, “says Pantera, guitarist for the group Jenny and the Mexicats, one of the bands that two years ago participated in the Fiesta de la Flor festival that paid tribute to Selena in Corpus Cristi, and who recently recorded the song Si once at the request of the Quintanilla family.

If once, it was one of his biggest hits. The song has become a reference in his career and many voices have interpreted their own version. Alicia Villareal recorded the song for a tribute in 2005; Ivy Queen reversed the song with a reggaeton sound that same year; and the duet of DJ’s Play-N-Skillz, released versions in Spanish and Spanglish bringing together urban artists such as Wisin or Becky G, managing to position her on the Latin Billboard charts in the US.

Selena Quintanilla was born on April 16, 1971, in Lake Jackson, Texas. Daughter of Abraham Quintanilla and Marcella Zamora, she began her career at the age of ten, as part of Selena y Los Dinos, along with her brothers AB and Suzette Quintanilla.

He recorded five albums, Dreaming of you being the last one he made and which was released posthumously three and a half months after his departure.