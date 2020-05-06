If there is something that is valued in some labor markets today it is that of versatility, and it seems that the American Selena Gomez more than meets the requirement. The singer, songwriter, actress, model, television producer, fashion designer and philanthropist born in Texas 27 years ago is going to add the job of chef to her already extensive curriculum, and the new HBO Max platform has just announced the broadcast from a cooking show with Selena Gomez in command of the stove.

“I have always talked a lot about my love for food. I think I have been asked hundreds of times in interviews about what I would do if I had another career and I answered that it would be fun to be a cook,” said the singer in the presentation of the format, an idea that has arisen after spending time between stoves during the obligatory quarantine. “Like many of us in these reclusive days, I am now cooking more and experimenting with new recipes,” he said. Selena.

Guest chef

The television program will premiere this summer under the provisional name of Untitled Cooking Project and will initially feature 10 installments, in which a different chef will be invited in each program to learn recipes from various gastronomic cultures. In addition, each issue will be dedicated to a charity whose activity is related to food supply, added HBO Max in the cover note.

“We are excited to have Selena Gomezz in our initial HBO Max catalog and watch his adventures in the kitchen as, like many of us, he tries to improve his culinary skills during quarantine, “said HBO Max Original Content Director, Sarah Aubrey.

This is not the first time that Gomez She is involved in the television business, as she previously produced the documentary Living Undocumented, about the harsh reality of undocumented immigrants in the United States, and also promoted the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

HBO Max is the new streaming platform that the entertainment giant WarnerMedia will launch on May 27 in the US to compete with Netflix and the new services of Disney + and Apple TV +. With a projected cost of $ 14.99 a month for the US, the content service will integrate brands HBO, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, The CW, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Looney Tunes into its offerings, among others.

.