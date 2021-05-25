Selena Gómez will be part of the musical show in the final of the UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League has confirmed that artists Dj marshmello, Selena Gomez Y Khalid They will be in charge of carrying out the musical show in the grand final of the European tournament between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Through Twitter, the competition released a video where the famous American DJ uncovers the names of the young American singer and the young composer as part of the pre-game show.

“@marshmellomusic will be joining @Selena Gómez AND @thegreatkhalid for the #UCLfinal Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes,” they wrote.

DJ Marshmello, singer Selena Gómez and singer-songwriter Khalid confirmed their presence at the great event that will end the 2020-2021 season of the European tournament to be held in the Do Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

It should be noted that Manchester City and Chelsea will play the second final between English clubs in the last three seasons in the UEFA Champions League this Saturday, May 29.

