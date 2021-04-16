Selena Gomez Unveils Spiritual New Tattoo Below Her Collarbone

In 2019, the same artist inked a tattoo on her upper thigh that depicted a pair of hands in the prayer position while holding a rosary.

Selena, who released Spanish-language EP Revelation last month, delved into her thoughts on religion during her April 2021 cover story for Vogue. “I’m very, very spiritual,” she said at the time. “I believe in God, but I’m not religious.”

She continued, “I’ve been a Christian for a while now. I don’t talk about it too much — I want to, but it’s gotten a bad rep. I just want to make it clear that I love being able to have my faith, and believe in what I believe in, and that truly is what gets me through. “

A screenshot showing her tattoo can be seen above.