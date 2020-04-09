Selena Gomez to release special Rare album to raise funds | Instagram

The famous American singer and television producer Selena Gomez will launch a new special album from his past album Rare for fundraising to help combat contingency sanitary.

Selena Gomez is one of many artists who have joined the support in the face of the virus pandemic that currently worries everyone.

The also actress will premiere this next Thursday, April 9 a special version of his album Rare to support the fight against the current disease.

Last Tuesday, Selena announced that will release three unreleased tracks in order to raise funds to help fight the disease.

The Profits raised from this new deluxe album will serve to support to fighting the pandemic because it takes all the medical equipment possible and many people have been left without their jobs.

It was through his official account of Instagram Gomez shared with his followers the amazing news.

The deluxe version of Rare featuring Boyfriend, She and Souvenir will be out on April 9. You can pre-order now and learn more about how to donate to the Covid-19 Plus1 Fund at my bio link, “he wrote in the post.

With just two days of sharing the announcement of the release of his new album, he has more than 2 million likes and endless comments from his followers who are excited.

Many of you know how excited I have been to release a song called Boyfriend. It’s a joyous theme about falling and getting back up again and again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone but you to be happy, “he wrote in one of the images he shared in the post.

Rare is the third disc by the amazing singer Selena Gomez, released after 5 years since her last record production, Revival.

Woman of the Year, Woman of All Time, “” This is EXACTLY what we need during these difficult times to bring more joy to our lives. It gives us something to wait and dance while we’re trapped at home, “were some of the comments from his followers.

