Selena Gómez to participate in the new psychological thriller “Spiral”



Selena Gomez.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Selena Gomez will participate in the new psychological thriller “Spiral”, directed by Petra Collins, Canadian artist, model and filmmaker, and produced by the rapper Drake.

According to the Deadline news portal, Picturestart began work on the project, which will also feature executive producers Matthew Budman and Sumaiya Kaveh of Forest Hill Entertainment; Future the Prince, also known as Adel Nur, executive producer of HBO’s Euphoria, will also serve as a producer. Endeavor Content is the sales agent.

The story follows an influencer whose addiction to social media is causing their body to literally break down. Phoebe Fisher wrote the most recent version with Collins.

Gomez recently wrapped up the Hulu series “Only Murders In The Building,” which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. She will also reprise her role as Mavis in Sony Animations’ “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.”

Collins is best known for her role as Agnyss on the critically acclaimed Amazon series Transparent. This will mark her directorial debut.