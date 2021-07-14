Selena Gomez shows us that beauty is in real bodies

Our bodies have love handles, cellulite, stretch marks, and we shouldn’t feel bad about it, she teaches us a bit of self-love.

He recently “popped” the internet with incredible images promoting a brand of bikinis and swimsuits.

The attacks on his person in the past changed his vision. Lupus and the medical treatment to fight it was affecting him with drastic weight gains and losses, and some fans were letting him know. That led to an IG post showing her kidney transplant scar, which she herself acknowledged was not easy.

They called her “fat” and “whale” for these images in a pink bikini.

She is highly criticized for her curves. ‘He posted a photo and I move on with my life, for me that’s it’ declared Selena.

She loves to wear bikinis and, whenever she gets the chance, she wears gorgeous outfits. The celebrity in Hawaii flaunting her natural beauty and curves wrapped in a green bikini.

With this black swimsuit she showed us that she is proud of her great body. Here he showed a slimmer figure, which also drew criticism.