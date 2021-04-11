Selena Gomez Showcases Bloody Look While Filming Her Latest Project

Selena Gomez looks like she’s having a bloody good time on the set of her new TV series.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer was spotted wearing a white turtle neck with a large blood stain on the front while filming a scene for her new Hulu series Only Murders In the Building, which she stars in and executive produces. The scene also shows Selena’s character being escorted by police — which, hopefully, won’t be too big a spoiler for the upcoming show.

According to Hulu, the series, which also stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, is about true crime-obsessed strangers who bond while trying to solve a murder in their apartment complex.

This will be the star’s first TV role since her Disney Channel days, where she played the sarcastic wizard-in-training Alex on Wizards of Waverly Place. Since then, she’s starred in movies like Spring Breakers, The Dead Don’t Die, The Fundamentals of Caring and A Rainy Day in New York. She has also stepped behind the camera to produce the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and the film The Broken Hearts Gallery.