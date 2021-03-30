Selena Gomez reveals she’s thinking about retiring from music

Fury for Selena Gómez’s new song 0:47

(CNN) –– Selena Gomez shared that maybe music won’t be forever in her future.

The actress and singer admitted this consideration in an interview with Vogue magazine, of which she will be the cover in the April issue.

“It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve thought like, ‘What’s the point, why do I keep doing this?’ ”Gomez said.

She later shared that for her, “’Lose You to Love Me’ was the best song she had ever released, and for some people it was still not enough. I think there are many people who enjoy my music. For that I am very grateful, for that I continue. But I think the next time I make an album it will be different. I want to try it one last time before maybe retiring the music.

Selena Gomez debuted in 2009 with her album «Kiss & Tell». She then released three more solo albums and two more albums under Selena Gomez & the Scene.