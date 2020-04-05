Selena Gomez Reveals She’s Bipolar, Live Streaming with Miley Cyrus | INSTAGRAM

Some celebrities have undertaken various activities to address topics of general interest through social networks, in order to accompany the public from the confinement of their homes.

That is why Selena participated in a direct that Miley Cyrus made on her official Instagram account, videos that the singer makes since she began in social confinement due to the virus, last Friday Selena spoke about her mental problems.

During the conversation, the former Disney star opened her heart and confessed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I recently went to one of the best mental health hospitals in America, McLean Hospital, and discovered after many years of resorting to different things that it was bipolar. Since then I have had a lot of information, something that has helped me. It hasn’t scared me since I know it ”she explained to her friend Miley.

Gomez also shared that she underwent treatment for anxiety, depression, and other conditions she has been dealing with. In fact, he pointed out that he is working with the tools learned in therapy to face this challenging moment of social distancing due to the current situation.

Some of those tools include reading narrative and poetry, as well as spending time in nature. “This is where we test ourselves. How will we deal with this? “Selena said” This may be a time to be kind to ourselves. Take breaks from noise and even social media… Just be outside and breathe, ”he continued.

The beautiful young woman paused to express her emotions, instead of keeping them suppressed. “I think talking about what you feel is extremely helpful,” he clarified. Sometimes I have to feel it, sometimes I have to cry and let go, and just breathe deeply. I am a great empath, so I feel a lot of what the world feels, “he added. “Being there for other people actually helps me, too.”

“You are an inspiration to many people and I want to surround myself with people like you, so I hope we can go out together when the pandemic ends,” said Miley Cyrus.

For her part, Selena Gomez told Miley Cyrus: “I have always been your fan. I think you are one of the best singers of all time. “It was really a very emotional live, where the girls were transparent talking about their problems, their emotions, their careers, it was possible to see that charming friendship that they have for years .

