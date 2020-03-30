Although she acknowledges that this is a strange time to continue sharing new music, the singer Selena Gomez decided to release his latest single “Dance again“

The artist said that taking into account the situation facing the world due to the global coronavirus pandemic, a percentage of the proceeds from sales of merchandise related to the topic will be destined to contribute to the aid fund MusciCares Covid-19. This effort by the National Recording Arts and Sciences Academy (The Recording Academy) seeks to support the art community affected by the pandemic.

“It feels a little strange to launch something so joyous in the midst of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think it’s a good reminder that we’ll get through it together. For each purchase of the new Dance Again merchandising in my store, a part of the profits will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, ”the singer announced on her Instagram account.

In the video of the new song, available on YouTube, Selena Gómez is shown sensual and fun as she dances in a dark hall lit by lights. The song is the third installment of the album Rare, of which he previously shared “Lose You to Love Me” and “Lool At Her Now”, both related to his process of overcoming the breakup of who was his partner for several years, the also singer Justin Bieber.

.