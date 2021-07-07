Selena Gomez normalizes real bodies in her new bikini collection

Selena Gomez shared on her Instagram profile an image in which she appears modeling the full body design The singer shows her real body, no touch-ups but yes, with a lot of security. About the caption of his publication, he made it clear that what he likes most about La’Mariette is that celebrates women who love their bodies.

“I am very grateful to have the opportunity to celebrate the efforts of my friends. My collaboration with @lamariette is available today! What I love about this brand is that it celebratess women who love their bodies unconditionally and give themselves the grace they deserve. I hope you like it as much as I do ♥ ”, reads the caption.

As expected, the images of Selena Gomez for La’Mariette quickly went viral and the actress and singer received endless praise on social media for normalizing real bodies.