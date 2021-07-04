Selena Gomez Models the Perfect Swimsuits for Summer From Collab

Go ahead and add model to Selena Gomez’s list of professions. She’s also not just looking straight fire in the clothes — she also teamed up with her former manager Theresa Mingus and business partner Morgan Brutocao to create a capsule collection of swimwear for La’Mariette, full of tie-dye prints.

“It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because Theresa, Morgan, and I love being outside so much,” Selena said in a press release about the collection. “After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple, I wanted to stay away from colors I’m used to like red and white. Purple felt different for me and we added pops of color like green and neons here and there, it really becomes your own suit however you wear it. ”

Morgan explained the inspiration behind the prints in a press release: “The Aura print is inspired by Selena, her aura shines through in everything she does and we want everyone else to feel that sort of transformative feeling of being their most authentic self. Selena’s confidence is unmatched and being able to design a print with her which embodies that is so rewarding. “

The line is inclusive and includes a one-piece, bikinis, a wrap top, and sarong. The looks are available in sizes XS-XXL and retails from $ 49- $ 119. There’s something you can find for a variety of body types and budgets. So, basically, you need all of the items in your wardrobe ASAP. Just think of the flex the next time you’re at the beach or at a pool party. You can casually mention when someone compliments your swimsuit that Selena Gomez designed it. “Oh, this old thing? Yeah, Selena has the same one.”

BRB, buying the whole collection.

