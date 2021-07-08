Selena Gomez models her new swimsuit collection

Selena Gomez is now a swimwear designer and has collaborated with her friend Theresa Mingus and her co-founder Morgan Brutocao on a new line of swimwear for La’Mariette.

The collection includes six styles, two tops, two bottoms, one piece, and a sarong.

The 28-year-old singer looked super sexy in the colorful outfits.

Talking about her inspiration for the designs, Selena decided on purple as the dominant color as it is her favorite.

“I wanted to stay away from the colors that I used to like red and white,” explained the singer.

“The purple felt different to me and we added pops of color like green and neon here and there; It really becomes your own suit, regardless of how you wear it, ”he added.

The striking garments went on sale last Saturday and are available on lamariette.com with prices ranging from $ 49 to $ 119.