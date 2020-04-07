The young singer assures that at the moment what matters less to her is having a boyfriend, what worries her most is the coronavirus

Singer Selena Gomez, who has just released a new single called Friend Boyfriend ’and, just a few hours earlier, publicly disclosed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, He has assured once again that, despite the title of his brand-new theme, today he has much more important and urgent needs than to find a possible suitor with whom to rebuild his love life.

In fact, the pop star has hinted that if she had been aware of the dimensions that the global spread of the coronavirus would reach, she probably would have composed a song more focused on the importance of staying safe, healthy and united in these difficult times she is going through. all the planet. In any case, the artist hopes that her theme will help at least momentarily disconnect from worries and reinforce self-esteem.

“Many of you know that I am very excited about the release of my single ‘Boyfriend.’ It is a light song that is about falling and getting up again, as many times as possible, in the love section, but it also influences the idea that you don’t need anyone, except yourself, to be happy“The vocalist explained on her social networks before stressing that, at least today, it does not even cross her mind to find a boyfriend.

“We wrote it long before this crisis began, but in the circumstances that concern us, I just want to make it clear that having a boyfriend is not among my priorities right now. Like the rest of the world, the only thing that occupies my mind is that we all pray for unity, health and recovery for all in the midst of this pandemic, “he added in his emotional publication.

The aforementioned ‘Boyfriend’, as Selena announced at the time, is included in the new ‘deluxe’ edition of her latest album, ‘Rare’, which will hit the market this Thursday. The purchase of the album will carry a donation to a solidarity organization in the United States that works to cushion the economic, medical and social impact of the pandemic in the population, especially in the most vulnerable groups.

Belinda reveals how Christopher Uckermann broke her heart

VIDEO: Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia exchange their clothes and raise the temperature on Instagram

Jennifer López takes off her clothes and shows off her anatomy with a set of pink lingerie

Mayeli Alonso, formerly of Lupillo Rivera, offers help to those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19

.