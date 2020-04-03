Selena Gomez, JLO and Anuel AA in the same song | Instagram

A collaboration between Anuel AA, Selena Gomez and JLO ?, no, not right now; more yes they will be together in the same song.

How is this possible ?, because the rumors arose after Karol G shared a post about a song that involved the three characters.

It was on April 1 that the fiancée of the famous reggaetonist shared a Instagram story where you could see a computer screen, apparently someone, Anuel AA, was recording a song.

It may interest you: Karol G and Anuel AA controversial general when criticizing Bad Bunny

That is quite normal, but what raised the alerts was the fact that the melody was titled JLO Selena Gomez.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

There will be collaboration with JLo and Selena Gomez!

– I don’t know (@ Selenaisthebe13)

April 1, 2020

The fans went crazy to see those clues because they believed it was a clear announcement of what could be the collaboration of the year.

Read also: Jenni Rivera on stage again and singing the Tura, netizens say

Everyone’s illusions were lost when Karol G clarified that everything was misunderstood, but all three would be involved in the same song.

Not for now! I was recording Emma in a song where she mentions them and put her name that I did not see when I put the storie, the singer also wrote on twitter.

.