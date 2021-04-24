Selena Gomez is now platinum blonde. The 28-year-old singer debuted her new hair color on the Rare Beauty Instagram account this Friday.

“New look. Now I need to pick a new lip and blush color from Rare Beauty, ”she wrote in the post.

And they say it’s not the only change she’s made to her appearance recently, she also debuted a tattoo on her collarbone.

Selena Gomez has been busy filming her “Only Murders in The Building” series. In March, she told Vogue that she was considering retiring from music, because it is very difficult for her that no one in the industry takes her seriously. But he will try one last time …

So, Selena Gomez is now blonde.

