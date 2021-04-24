Selena Gómez is blonde and unleashes a furor with her new selfie

Selena Gomez stars in a drastic change of look. The singer is now blonde. Through the account of Rare Beauty, her makeup brand, she shared the selfie in which she highlights her new hair color. Next to the image he wrote: “New style. I need to choose new lip and blush shades from Rare Beauty now. ” More than 328 thousand people have liked the image.

It is not the first time that the singer has dyed her hair this color, but the tone is, which seems to be lighter -platinate- than yellow. Many of his followers are really fascinated if not delighted with the change. So much so that they express that it should be considered one of the eight wonders of the world: “Selena Gomez blonde should be considered the eighth wonder of the world.” The humorous comment on Twitter already exceeds a thousand likes.

Selena Gomez blonde should be considered the eighth wonder of the world pic.twitter.com/AU48rCNDzG – 𝒜𝓊𝓇𝑜𝓇𝒶 (@auroraserenades) April 23, 2021

Others believe that with this publication Selena is making it clear that: “she is ready to be the queen of Instagram again.”

“I’m ready to be the queen of Instagram again”

-Selena Gomez- pic.twitter.com/TpFL5nb6Q8 – ithamperry (@ithamgomez) April 23, 2021

While others definitely celebrate and it seems that many prefer blonde to brunette, which is their natural hair color.

Selenators after seeing that if I work all the rituals so that Selena Gomez returns to the blonde pic.twitter.com/4j6IKiRSvM – Day.⁷🍓 (@bngtnhsg) April 23, 2021

Note that with this shade of blonde Selena is more blonde than her friend Taylor Swfit. And if this weren’t enough, it seems to have a strange resemblance to Charlize Theron.

